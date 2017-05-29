Ottawa to match donations to new famine relief fund

OTTAWA – International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says the federal government will match donations made by Canadians to registered charities to create a famine relief fund.

Bibeau says the fund will support Canadian and international organizations working to provide assistance in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen and neighbouring regions.

READ MORE: 20 million people in 4 countries facing starvation, famine: UN

The government says its window to match donations is from March 17 to June 30.

Bibeau says more than 20 million men, women and children are at risk of starvation if action isn’t taken.

WATCH: Famine-hit South Sudanese eat weeds and water lilies to survive

She says hunger is having a significant impact on young children, adding about 1.4 million are at risk of dying due to malnutiriton and disease.

In March, Canada announced $119.25 million in humanitarian funding to respond to food crises in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.