Crown stays murder charge in death of Keya Simon
The Crown has decided to stay a charge of second-degree murder against a Halifax man.
Demarqus Shane Beals was charged in connection with the death of Keya Simon.
The 19-year-old was stabbed to death in January 2011 during a house party in Dartmouth.
Beals’ trial got underway last week.
The Public Prosecution Service confirms because there was a significant change of the testimony of a key witness in the case, there is no realistic prospect of conviction at this time.
The Crown officially stayed the charge on Monday.
The charge can be reinstated within a year should any new information or evidence come to light.
