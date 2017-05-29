Crime
Crown stays murder charge in death of Keya Simon

The Crown has decided to stay a charge of second-degree murder against a Halifax man.

Demarqus Shane Beals was charged in connection with the death of Keya Simon.

The 19-year-old was stabbed to death in January 2011 during a house party in Dartmouth.

Beals’ trial got underway last week.

The Public Prosecution Service confirms because there was a significant change of the testimony of a key witness in the case, there is no realistic prospect of conviction at this time.

The Crown officially stayed the charge on Monday.

The charge can be reinstated within a year should any new information or evidence come to light.

Global News