Weed control: 3 ways to deal with dandelions

If your yard seems to be constantly covered in dandelions there are a few ways you can attempt to get rid of them.

“If you’re very proud of your lawn, it’s hard to accept that yellow sight,” John Duncan from Greengate Garden Centre said.

Duncan said Calgarians have three options when dealing with dandelions:

1) Chemical control

If you’re planning to use a herbicide to get rid of dandelions in your lawn, Duncan suggests using something that won’t also kill your grass.

“You can use [something] like a Killex product, which kills only broadleaf weeds compared to the grass,” he suggested. “The most important thing is to wait at least three days after the last time you cut the grass before using the chemical.”

2) Pull them

Trying to steer clear of chemical control? Then Duncan says your best option is to get down and dirty and dig out your dandelions.

“If you’re more environmentally friendly, like me, you can pull [them],” he said. “If you get all the root it’s done.”

3) Prevent them

If you don’t have weeds you may still want to prevent them.

“You can use corn gluten which will stop any seeds from ever germinating in your lawn every year,” Duncan said.

Dandelions and Calgary bylaws

Calgary bylaws don’t prohibit dandelions on private property. However, grass and other herbaceous plants must be kept shorter than 6 inches.

City of Calgary’s dandelion removal

Dandelions are not classified as a noxious weed under the Alberta Weed Control Act so it’s up to each municipality to determine how they’ll battle them.

Last year, the City of Calgary launched a pilot project to determine the most effective way of the battling the weed. They used five different techniques to manage dandelions, including the use of herbicide, turf management and the use of compost.

For more information on the city’s dandelion removal program you can visit Calgary.ca.

With files from Dallas Flexhaug