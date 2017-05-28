Manchester attack: 19-year-old arrested, marks 15th person taken into custody

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Manchester on Sunday evening, making him the 15th person to be picked up by British police in connection with the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people.

The suspect was taken into custody “on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act,” Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

He was arrested after police searched an address southeast of downtown Manchester with police saying they also carried out searches in the inner-city area just south of the city centre.

Earlier Sunday, Manchester police also arrested a 25-year-old man in the Old Trafford area.

Fifteen people have been arrested in total so far, with two of them being released without charge.