Okanagan Lake continues slow, steady rise

As of 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Environment Canada reported Okanagan Lake reached 343.06 metres above sea level.

That’s a one-centimetre rise since 11:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Flows in Mission Creek are expected to increase significantly over the next few days.

Crews are bolstering protection measures between Lakeshore Bridge and the mouth of Okanagan Lake.

People living along Mission Creek, especially those closer to the lake, are urged to reinforce the flood protection around their properties.

People are asked to stay off the bladder dams, gabion cages and sandbags deployed along beaches and creeks.