Body of missing fire chief Clayton Cassidy found near Ashcroft Fire Department

The Ashcroft RCMP have confirmed the body of missing fire chief Clayton Cassidy was located late Saturday night.

The RCMP said Cassidy was located in Cache Creek, by the Ashcroft Fire Dept. on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Ashcroft RCMP, Search and Rescue technicians from Kamloops and the Ashcroft Fire Dept., worked throughout the night.

Recovery efforts will continue as SAR techs from the 100 Mile House SAR Team are attending the scene to relieve the previous team.

Cassidy’s body was located a short distance away from the bridge wash out area.