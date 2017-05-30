Nova Scotia election: Liberal Hugh MacKay defeats NDP Denise Peterson-Rafuse in Chester-St. Margaret’s

Liberal candidate Hugh MacKay has defeated NDP incumbent Denise Peterson-Rafuse in Chester-St. Margaret’s.

This was a riding for the NDP to focus on in the election, with MLA Denise Peterson-Rafuse one of the last MLAs remaining after the party’s defeat in the 2013 election. Both the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives put up strong candidates.

MacKay is a consultant in the geo-information technologies sector. He is also founder and director of Doors Open Halifax.

Peterson-Rafuse was first elected in the 2009 NDP sweep, though won with only 35.25 per cent of the vote — one of the smallest margins of victory for the NDP. Prior to her election, it was a PC stronghold from 1998 to 2009. Before then, it also went to the Liberals.

The riding was created in 1956 and includes Peggy’s Cove, the Municipality of Chester, Indian Harbour, and Seabright.