Nova Scotia Election: Chester-St. Margaret’s candidates

Quick take: Denise Peterson-Rafuse is the NDP incumbent for Chester-St. Margaret’s.

Candidates

Liberal: Hugh MacKay is a consultant in the geo-information technologies sector. He is the founder and director of Doors Open Halifax.

Progressive Conservative: Julie Chaisson is the executive director of the Halifax Seaport Farmer’s Market.

NDP: Peterson-Rafuse was first elected in 2009. She was community services minister under the former NDP government. Prior to her election she worked with the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia. In 2016, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and took a leave from the legislature. The party says she is receiving treatment and is in good health.

Riding background

History: Peterson-Rafuse won the 2013 election with 35.25 per cent of the vote — one of the smallest margins of victory in that election. Prior to her election, it was a Progressive Conservative stronghold from 1998 to 2009. Before then it also went to the Liberals.

Boundaries: The riding includes Peggy’s Cove, the Municipality of Chester, Indian Harbour, and Seabright.

Demographics: Chester-St. Margaret’s includes world renowned tourist attraction Peggy’s Cove and is a popular area for sailors. The riding is also home to many Halifax commuters who live in and around St. Margaret’s Bay.