Nova Scotia election: Tony Ince re-elected to 2nd term in Cole Harbour-Portland Valley

Liberal incumbent and cabinet minister Tony Ince has been re-elected in the riding of Cole Harbour-Portland Valley.

The Liberals won the long-time NDP riding in 2013 with Ince creating an upset by beating former premier Darrell Dexter with 41.04 per cent of the vote.

Before 2013, Dexter had held the riding in every election since 1998. Prior to his first win, the riding also elected the Grits and the Progressive Conservatives.

NDP candidate Andre Cain was also not new to politics having run against Preston-Dartmouth MLA Keith Colwell in the 2013 election.

The riding was originally created after a 2012 electoral boundary redrawing, replacing the district of Cole Harbour. Cole Harbour was created in 1978 then abolished after 1993 and recreated again in 2003.