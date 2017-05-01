Nova Scotia Election: Cole Harbour-Portland Valley candidates

Quick take: Liberal MLA Tony Ince is the incumbent in Cole Harbour-Portland Valley. Prior to his election, the riding was an NDP stronghold.

Candidates

Liberal: Ince was first elected in 2013. He was the communities, culture, and heritage Minister under the Liberal government. Prior to his election Ince worked as a counsellor at the community services department, a sales representative and an actor.

Progressive Conservative: Chris Mont is a sales representative for Russell Food Equipment. His family has deep roots with the Progressive Conservative party.

NDP: Andre Cain is a lawyer with a background in human rights and advocacy. He previously ran in Preston Dartmouth in 2013 and lost to incumbent Keith Colwell.

Riding background

History: Ince won the riding for the Liberals in 2013 with 41.04 per cent of the vote. His win was a major upset in the last election — beating out NDP Premier Darrell Dexter who, prior to 2013, had won the riding in every election since 1998. Before then the riding had also elected Liberal and Conservative MLAs.

Boundaries: The riding includes Colby Village, Forest Hills, Portland Hills, and Wildwood.

Demographics: The riding is primarily residential.