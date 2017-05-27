Man charged with assault after woman drop-kicked outside Toronto Eaton Centre

Police have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with an assault where the suspect reportedly drop-kicked a woman outside of the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about an assault in the Trinity Square area, near the Eaton Centre on May 19 around 9 a.m.

A woman was walking near the church when a man allegedly ran up behind her and struck her, forcing her to the ground, according to police.

At the time, investigators said they believed it was a “completely unprovoked attack.”

Oshae Geddes, of Toronto, was arrested Friday in the Queen Street East and Goreway Avenue area in Brampton.

He was charged with assault, and was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.