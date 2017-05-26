Politics
May 26, 2017 6:53 pm
Updated: May 26, 2017 6:57 pm

LIVE COVERAGE: Conservative leadership hopefuls make final pitches before final voting

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News
There’s only one day left before the Conservative leadership race comes to an end. The 13 hopeful candidates are rallying at the Toronto Convention Centre just 24 hours before the winner is supposed to be announced.

Rona Ambrose has served as Interim leader since Stephen Harper stepped down after losing the federal election in 2015.

The contenders are Maxime Bernier, Kellie Leitch, Michael Chong, Andrew Scheer, Lisa Raitt, Deepak Obhrai, Chris Alexander, Steven Blaney, Erin O’Toole, Pierre Lemieux, Rick Peterson, Andrew Saxton and Brad Trost.

Friday will be our last chance to hear from the candidates before the voting closes on Saturday at 4 p.m. The votes will then be tallied and a winner will be announced later in the day.

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:46 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:43 pm

Up next: Erin O’Toole. O’Toole campaigned on a platform of tax
cuts, balanced budgets and new supports for rural Canadians.

The MP for Durham, ON, since a by-election
in 2012, O’Toole has already had a brief but busy career in the House of
Commons. Under Stephen Harper, he served as minister of veterans affairs and as
parliamentary secretary to the minister of international trade.

Before jumping in to the political arena,
O’Toole had a career as a lawyer and before that, as an officer in the Royal
Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:42 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:38 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:36 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:34 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:33 pm

Up next: Deepak Obhrai. Unlike Chong, he’s on the stage alone.

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:32 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:31 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:31 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:29 pm

TURNOUT: About one third of party members voted the last time, when Stephen Harper was elected leader. This time around, it’s expected to be higher. The party said that by May 19, it had already received about 100,000 mail-in ballots.

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:27 pm

Conservatives poke fun at Trudeau during leadership convention
Life-sized cardboard cut-outs, buying Broadway tickets and Snapchat filters were among the jokes aimed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.





rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:24 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:22 pm

The Conservatives are really stretching this leadership
event out over two/three days, but the reality is that most ballots are in and
counted. The actual leadership announcement will occur sometime between 5:30
and 6:30pm tomorrow. If nobody emerges as winner after the first round of
counting, the bottom candidate will be dropped and votes redistributed – it’s a
ranked ballot system, which makes this fairly easy.

This process will continue until someone emerges
victorious with a majority of support.

Quebec’s Maxime Bernier is heavily favoured, but could
still be upset by someone like Erin O’Toole or Andrew Scheer.
-Monique Scotti

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:20 pm

Take a look at what candidate Michael Chong had to say when he spoke to the West Block earlier this month. Chong will be the first candidate to speak tonight.






rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:19 pm

FUN FACT: This is only the second leadership vote in the party’s
history.

There has been one permanent leader (Stephen Harper) and two interim
leaders since the CPC was founded. Whoever wins will help chart a course
forward as the Tories get set to take on Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in fall
2019.

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:18 pm

Here’s the basics for those of you just tuning in:

There 13 candidates left in this hotly
contested race. Twelve men and two women.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary was
considered a front-runner until he bailed out with just under a month left in
the race.

O’Leary endorsed Maxime
Bernier, who is now widely expected (but not guaranteed!) to win.

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:14 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:14 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:13 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:13 pm

Conservative
leadership convention pays tribute to Manchester victims

A moment of
silence was held to remember the victims of the deadly bombing attack at the
Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert Monday.







rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:13 pm

As the CPC aims to elect a new leader, take a look at what Rona Ambrose had to say about her exit from politics.






READ MORE: http://globalnews.ca/news/3464531/rona-ambrose-bids-goodbye-to-politics-i-had-planned-this-all-along/

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:06 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:06 pm

Here’s some background info on what the new leader will have to face.

READ MORE: Conservative leadership race: Hopeful candidates make final pitches

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:05 pm

Chris Alexander arrives at the federal conservative leadership convention with his daughters Selma and Elisabeth in Toronto on Friday, May 26, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

rjoseph1 May 26, 20177:04 pm

rjoseph1 May 26, 20176:42 pm

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier, left, greets people during the opening night of the federal conservative leadership convention in Toronto on Friday, May 26, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

rjoseph1 May 26, 20176:39 pm

WATCH: Tory leadership hopeful Michael Chong: ‘I’ve said no to bigotry’






rjoseph1 May 26, 20176:38 pm

