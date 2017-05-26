LIVE COVERAGE: Conservative leadership hopefuls make final pitches before final voting

There’s only one day left before the Conservative leadership race comes to an end. The 13 hopeful candidates are rallying at the Toronto Convention Centre just 24 hours before the winner is supposed to be announced.

Rona Ambrose has served as Interim leader since Stephen Harper stepped down after losing the federal election in 2015.

The contenders are Maxime Bernier, Kellie Leitch, Michael Chong, Andrew Scheer, Lisa Raitt, Deepak Obhrai, Chris Alexander, Steven Blaney, Erin O’Toole, Pierre Lemieux, Rick Peterson, Andrew Saxton and Brad Trost.

Friday will be our last chance to hear from the candidates before the voting closes on Saturday at 4 p.m. The votes will then be tallied and a winner will be announced later in the day.