Movie production in Kelowna: traffic disrupted

A couple of big-name stars are headed for Kelowna to begin production on a new movie.

The film, a thriller called ‘Distorted’, will star Christina Ricci and John Cusack.

“We are pleased to be working again with Mind’s Eye Entertainment who filmed The Humanity Bureau, starring Nicolas Cage, last November in Oliver/Osoyoos, and set up an Okanagan office last spring. They are bringing another full production to be shot in the Okanagan which is significant as the Okanagan is becoming more established as a full production film and television centre,” Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner, said.

Production starts May 28 in Kelowna.

Parking will be restricted along Cawston Avenue that day, between Ellis Street and Water Street from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m..

The art walk between Rotary Centre for the Arts and Kelowna Community theatre will be closed to the public from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m, and the alley between the Laurel Packinghouse and Rotary Centre for the Arts will be closed from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m..

On Tuesday, May 30, crews will be filming on Lakeshore Road between Summerhill Winery and Cedar Creek Dog Park from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m..

Minor traffic delays may occur in the area to accommodate filming.

In addition, a section of the parking lot at the Capital News Centre at Gordon Drive and Lequime Road will be closed from 9 p.m. on Sunday to 10 p.m. on Tuesday for crew parking.

During filming, traffic control personnel will be on scene. Motorists are asked to plan their route accordingly to avoid delays.