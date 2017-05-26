Quebec floods: L’Anse-à-L’Orme Road still closed to traffic, pending inspection

People approaching l’Anse-à-l’Orme Road in Kirkland, in Montreal’s West Island, are being greeted by barriers forcing them to turn around.

The 3.3 kilometre stretch that cuts through the town and the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has been closed to traffic for more than two weeks after the Lake of Two Mountains broke its banks and flooded the area.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Volunteers needed for clean-up operation in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

The water has since receded and people are ready to use it again – cyclists have even climbed barriers to get through the area.

“The streets are totally dry…it should be open,” Adrienne Couture told Global News.

Local officials said they are well aware of the demands to open the road, but insist it’s not as simple as removing signs and concrete dividers.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Information session leaves Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents confused

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough mayor Jim Beis explained the floods caused lots of erosion and some large stones have broken away from a nearby bridge so an inspection is needed.

L'anse-à-L'Orme St connecting #Kirkland & #Pierrefonds still closed following floods. Rd inspections need to be done before opening. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/xl7QXVM9Lo — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) May 26, 2017

“There’s an assessment that needs to be done. Particularly, there was a lot of water on l’Anse-à-l’Orme,” Beis told Global News.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Pierrefonds-Roxboro collects 422 tonnes of garbage, debris in one weekend

He explained civil security will make a decision next week on when to re-open the road.