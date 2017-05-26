Pride Winnipeg kicks off festival with rainbow flag raising ceremony

The 2017 Pride Winnipeg Festival kicked off Friday with a rainbow flag raising ceremony at City Hall.

This year marks the 30th year of the Pride Winnipeg festival, which celebrates the city’s gay, lesbian, transsexual, transgender, intersex, two-spirit and queer people.

New this year is the two spirit pow-wow happening at The Forks Friday afternoon.

Just a few more minutes to go before we kick off the week with the official flag-raising! pic.twitter.com/tytwRUHRul — Pride Winnipeg (@PrideWinnipeg) May 26, 2017

The festival’s biggest event will happen on June 4 with a rally at the Manitoba Legislature, followed by the annual Pride parade.

