Pride Winnipeg kicks off festival with rainbow flag raising ceremony
The 2017 Pride Winnipeg Festival kicked off Friday with a rainbow flag raising ceremony at City Hall.
This year marks the 30th year of the Pride Winnipeg festival, which celebrates the city’s gay, lesbian, transsexual, transgender, intersex, two-spirit and queer people.
New this year is the two spirit pow-wow happening at The Forks Friday afternoon.
The festival’s biggest event will happen on June 4 with a rally at the Manitoba Legislature, followed by the annual Pride parade.
