May 26, 2017 2:30 pm
Updated: May 26, 2017 2:40 pm

Pride Winnipeg kicks off festival with rainbow flag raising ceremony

Mayor Brian Bowman in front of City Hall Friday afternoon for Pride Winnipeg's annual flag raising.

Brittany Greenslade/Global News
The 2017 Pride Winnipeg Festival kicked off Friday with a rainbow flag raising ceremony at City Hall.

This year marks the 30th year of the Pride Winnipeg festival, which celebrates the city’s gay, lesbian, transsexual, transgender, intersex, two-spirit and queer people.

New this year is the two spirit pow-wow happening at The Forks Friday afternoon.

The festival’s biggest event will happen on June 4 with a rally at the Manitoba Legislature, followed by the annual Pride parade.

You can visit the festival’s website for more information on events.

