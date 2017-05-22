Pride Winnipeg in need of 100 volunteers for upcoming festival

WINNIPEG — Organizers for Winnipeg’s annual pride festival are in need of volunteers as the event quickly approaches.

In the next week, the festival is hoping to recruit 100 volunteers to assist with set up, take down, and keeping the pride parade on track.

“Whether it’s folks who can give a couple hours or volunteer an entire day, we’d very much appreciate that,” vice president governance of the festival, Darrel Nadeau said.

Pride week kicks off Friday with a rainbow flag raising ceremony at City Hall. The festival’s biggest event will happen on June 4 with a rally at the Legislature, followed by the annual pride parade.

“It’s very inclusive, it’s very diverse. We hope that everyone can come join whether they’re part of the LGTTBQ or they’re allies,” Nadeau said.

The festival is 100 per cent volunteer driven. Nadeau said traditionally, Pride Winnipeg looks to recruit around 200 people to help with the weekend events.

“Everyone can give as much as they can. Some people volunteer a couple of hours, some people volunteer the whole weekend. We’ll take what we can get.”

The festival’s website is offering a sign up sheet for people interested in volunteering.