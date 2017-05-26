Metrolinx, TTC transit officers will not wear uniforms in Toronto Pride Parade

Metrolinx and TTC transit officers will not wear uniforms while participating in the upcoming Pride Parade in Toronto next month.

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said in an emailed statement to Global News Friday the decision was made after ‘careful consultation’ with Metrolinx’s 2017 Pride organizing committee.

“We made the decision, out of an abundance of caution, that our transit safety officers will not wear uniforms during Pride this year,” Aikins said.

“Uniformed officers may be mistaken for police officers and we didn’t want to cause any confusion.”

Brad Ross, spokesperson for the TTC, said that its transit enforcement officers came to the decision themselves to not wear their uniforms and no management direction was given.

“It was their choice and we support them in that,” Ross said in an emailed statement to Global News Thursday.

“Pride is a fun-filled event where TTC employees from all areas are welcome to come out and show support for the LGBTQ community we so proudly serve every day,” he said, adding the TTC will participate in the parade with a number of employees, family and friends.

Metrolinx will continue to support the Pride Parade as well, according to Aikins, and employees are still being encouraged to volunteer for the event.

A GO bus and GO bear will be in the parade but no transit safety vehicles will take part.

Aikins said Metrolinx will revisit the decision again for next year’s event.

A motion to withhold funding for this year’s parade is up for debate today at city council.

Councillor John Campbell plans to table the motion to hold off on a $260,000 grant from the City of Toronto after pride organizers declined to allow Toronto police in the parade.