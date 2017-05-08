Pride Toronto welcomes police to attend parade without uniforms, weapons, cruisers

The organizers of Toronto’s Pride parade say they welcome police participation in the event in so much as uniforms, weapons and cruisers are left at the police station.

A statement released by Pride Toronto Sunday night states “LGBTQ+ police officers and their allies are not banned from the parade.”

“We welcome and encourage their participation to add to Pride this year as members of our community,” the statement read. “LGBTQ+ police officers and their allies can march in the parade with community groups, with the City of Toronto, or even create their own group.”

“We are simply requesting that their participation not include the following elements: uniform, weapons, and vehicles.”

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announced in February that officers will not take part in this year’s parade after Pride Toronto members voted in January to remove police floats following pressure from Black Lives Matter Toronto.

Police participation in the Pride parade was put into question last year after the Toronto chapter of the Black Lives Matter group staged a sit-in that halted the event for nearly 30 minutes.

They had asked for nine demands to be met, one of which included a ban on police at future events.

Since then, Toronto’s LGBTQ officers have been asking the city to withhold a $260,000 grant to fund the parade.

The move comes after Toronto Coun. John Campbell said he was mulling over the idea of putting forth a motion at city council to pull the money.

Pride Toronto’s executive director Olivia Nuamah released a letter Sunday night addressed to the Pride community describing how some LGBTQ members feel there is still a lack of inclusion.

“Members of our community feel vulnerable and voiceless. We want to understand why, and address the ways in which they are made to feel that way,” Nuamah wrote.

“We need to ask each other how we might grow in a way that creates a space for everyone. This takes time. This requires patience. This is where we’re at now. It’s why this conversation is so valuable.”

Nuamah is expected to speak at the Economic Development Committee meeting at city hall on Monday where Pride funding will be discussed.

“I write this to you in a moment when we face questions about the funding of Pride Month 2017,” she said. “Indeed, a small hurdle when you consider the big-picture evolution of Pride, but an important reminder of where this conversation can take us if not guided by empathy.”

