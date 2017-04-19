Toronto police LGBTQ officers asking city to nix $260,000 Pride parade grant

Toronto’s LGBTQ officers are asking the city to withhold their funding contribution for Toronto’s Pride parade after festival organizers banned police from participating in the 2017 version of the event.

The LGBTQ internal support network executive committee presented a letter detailing their wishes to Toronto police union boss Mike McCormack on Wednesday who in turn delivered it to city hall.

The request asks the Toronto police association to reach out to Mayor John Tory and city councillors to convey the message that the network would “feel completely de-valued and unsupported” by the continuation of city funding for the event.

The letter from the internal support network goes on to say that it makes little sense to their committee for their employer to sponsor a promotion they’ve banned from.

“How can we possibly feel appreciated by our employer while they sponsor an event that its own employees have been disinvited from participating in as full, equal, and active participants in their role as city employees. We can think of no examples in Canada where either a public or private employer has been a lead sponsor for an event their employees were asked not to participate in.”

The move by LGBTQ officers comes three weeks after Toronto Coun. John Campbell put the bug in city council’s head with a motion to pull the annual municipal grant for Pride Toronto if officers continue to be excluded from participating.

Currently, the city provides a $260,000 grant to fund the parade.

Campbell’s idea came about after Pride Toronto members voted in January to remove police floats from the parade following pressure from Black Lives Matter Toronto. So far the motion has not yet been tabled at any city council session.

The Canadian chapter of Black Lives Matter brought the 2016 parade to a halt with a sit-in at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas which resulted in a 30-minute stoppage.

Members of the African-American movement then presented Pride Toronto’s organizers with a list of nine demands intended to curb a “history of anti-blackness” which included a ban on police floats in future parades.

Speaking after an executive committee meeting on Wednesday, Mayor John Tory re-iterated his stance for further dialogue among all the parties involved.

“I support the inclusion of police in pride on terms that can be sorted out”, Tory told reporters at city hall, “I don’t think today’s the day for a threat or ultimatum, or anything like that. I think it’s the day to continue those discussions and for me to encourage those groups to continue talking to each other and encourage those groups to find a resolution.”

Meanwhile, former Toronto police chief and AM 640 contributor Julian Fantino said believes police are an integral part of the community and should not be devalued by special interest groups.

“I’m all for special interest, but when they trump the greater public good, I think it’s time for politicians to step in,” Fantino told AM640’s Tasha Kheridan. “The men and women of the Toronto Police Service are the lifeline to the community and should be made welcome.”