Fourth person charged in death of La Ronge, Sask. businessman
A fourth person has been charged in the death of a La Ronge, Sask., businessman.
Mathew Nagy-Charles, 19, was arrested by police on Wednesday morning in Air Ronge.
Nagy-Charles has been charged with accessory to murder in the death of Simon Grant, 64.
He is scheduled to appear Friday morning in La Ronge provincial court.
Grant was found injured in his restaurant on April 15 after an armed robbery.
Authorities said three masked people entered Louisiana’s Bar-B-Que with a baseball bat and two handguns.
Grant was assaulted and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
He died in hospital two days later.
Austin Bird, 18, and two youth have been charged with second-degree murder.
La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
