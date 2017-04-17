La Ronge restaurant owner’s death considered homicide after armed robbery

RCMP are treating the death of Simon Grant, 64, as a homicide following an armed robbery at Louisiana’s BBQ Restaurant in northern Saskatchewan.

At around 10:55 p.m. CT on April 15, police were called to the La Ronge business at 503 Studer St. Upon arrival, officers found the owner of Louisiana’s BBQ Restaurant inside with serious injuries.

La Ronge RCMP officials said they believe masked men assaulted Grant and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: Man, 27, found dead on outskirts of Turtleford, Sask.

He was taken to hospital in La Ronge and then airlifted to Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital for treatment.

On Monday, Grant succumbed to his injuries.

The RCMP major crime unit – north is investigating with the help of forensic identification, police dog services and the office of the chief coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.