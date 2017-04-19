Crime
April 19, 2017 6:49 pm
Updated: April 19, 2017 7:16 pm

La Ronge RCMP release photos of 3 suspects wanted in death of Simon Grant

La Ronge RCMP released these surveillance photos of the first suspect.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Saskatchewan RCMP are seeking help from the public to identify three armed robbery suspects who are also believed to be involved in the death of Simon Grant.

On April 15, police officials said the masked individuals entered Louisiana’s Bar B Que with a baseball bat and two handguns.

RCMP believe they were inside the La Ronge restaurant for less than five minutes. During this brief period of time, the business owner was assaulted and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

La Ronge, Sask. restaurant owner's death considered homicide after armed robbery

The 64-year-old man was taken to hospital in La Ronge and then airlifted to Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital for treatment. On Monday, Grant died from his injuries.

All suspects are believed to be male, according to investigators.

La Ronge RCMP releases photos of armed robbery suspects in death of Simon Grant

La Ronge RCMP released these surveillance photos of the third suspect.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
La Ronge RCMP releases photos of armed robbery suspects in death of Simon Grant

La Ronge RCMP released these surveillance photos of the second suspect.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
La Ronge RCMP releases photos of armed robbery suspects in death of Simon Grant

The second suspect was wearing black pants with the word “BLACK” written in white letters and white striping on the back lower legs.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
La Ronge RCMP releases photos of armed robbery suspects in death of Simon Grant

La Ronge RCMP released these surveillance photos of the first suspect.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

The first suspect was wearing a black balaclava, black hooded sweatshirt and dark-coloured pants/jeans. This person was carrying a light-coloured baseball bat.

The second suspect was wearing a black cap, black scarf, black-hooded jacket and black pants with the word “BLACK” written in white letters and white striping on the back lower legs. This person was also wearing gloves and carried a handgun.

The third suspect was wearing a black balaclava, black long-sleeve sweatshirt and dark pants/jeans. This person was carrying a black duffle bag and a handgun.

RCMP are urging the public to come forward with any descriptions of vehicles or people leaving the area of 503 Studer St. between 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. CT on April 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

