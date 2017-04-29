La Ronge RCMP charge 3 with 2nd-degree murder in death of Simon Grant

RCMP have laid second-degree murder charges in the death of Simon Grant after an armed robbery at a restaurant in northern Saskatchewan on April 15.

As a result of the police investigation, three males were arrested without incident in the La Ronge area late Friday afternoon.

Related Sentence handed down in 2015 stabbing death of William Johnston

READ MORE: La Ronge, Sask. restaurant owner’s death considered homicide after armed robbery

Austin Bird, 18, and two youths are also facing charges of robbery while armed with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent, using an imitation firearm in commission of offence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Two of the accused, ages 17 and 14, cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They all remain in custody and will appear in La Ronge provincial court on May 1.

READ MORE: No charges for Penticton homicide suspect; released from police custody

On April 15, police officials said three masked individuals entered Louisiana’s Bar-B-Que with a baseball bat and two handguns. Grant was assaulted and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

The 64-year-old business owner was taken to hospital in La Ronge and then airlifted to Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital for treatment. On April 17, Grant died from his injuries.

RCMP officials said the northern community reported information that assisted with this investigation.