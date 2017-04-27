No charges for Penticton homicide suspect; released from police custody

The person arrested in connection with a Penticton homicide has been released from custody.

RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Don Wigglesworth, said charges have not been laid.

The suspect was arrested following the shooting death Wednesday of a man at a Creston Avenue apartment building.

“This was an isolated event and not a random act as both parties were known to each other,” said Wigglesworth. “We do not feel that the public is at risk. All of our police resources remain fully engaged in this ongoing investigation.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Cst. Mike Desmond at 250-492-4300.