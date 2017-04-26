One person dead after daytime shooting in Penticton

One man has died in a shooting in Penticton this morning.

Penticton RCMP were called at 10:30 a.m. to the scene at an apartment complex on Comox Street and Creston Avenue.

Police say the man was dead by the time they arrived.

“It was a loud bang and there was a scream,” witness Christian Klausen said. “The man was unarmed. I didn’t see any gun on him or anything like that.”

Klausen said the victim knocked on an apartment door and someone inside the residence shot the man right after the door opened.

“He was shot and he screamed and he walked down the stairs,” Klausen said.

#Breaking one male dead in #Penticton shooting , one male in custody . Body covered in yellow tarp. Comox St. & Creston Ave . pic.twitter.com/SXf1rYhAsQ — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 26, 2017

RCMP confirm a man is in custody in connection with the shooting.

The major crimes unit and a forensics team are on scene investigating.

More to come.