One person dead after daytime shooting in Penticton
One man has died in a shooting in Penticton this morning.
Penticton RCMP were called at 10:30 a.m. to the scene at an apartment complex on Comox Street and Creston Avenue.
Police say the man was dead by the time they arrived.
“It was a loud bang and there was a scream,” witness Christian Klausen said. “The man was unarmed. I didn’t see any gun on him or anything like that.”
Klausen said the victim knocked on an apartment door and someone inside the residence shot the man right after the door opened.
“He was shot and he screamed and he walked down the stairs,” Klausen said.
RCMP confirm a man is in custody in connection with the shooting.
The major crimes unit and a forensics team are on scene investigating.
More to come.
