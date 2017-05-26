Weather
May 26, 2017 1:43 am
Updated: May 26, 2017 2:06 am

Evacuated Head of the Lake residents attend closed door meeting

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Residents on Evacuation Order in the northern most community on Okanagan Lake near Vernon packed an information session held by the Okanagan Indian Band Thursday night.

It was closed to the media, so details of what information was shared are not available.

OKIB Councillor Cindy Brewer said Red Cross, RCMP, Emergency Social Services and other agencies were on hand to answer questions.

Residents are concerned about when they’ll be back in their homes again, Brewer said.

Evacuations were ordered Tuesday evening as the storm surge on Okanagan Lake brought water into Head of the Lake.

Some residents decided to stay and protect their homes from further flooding.

The evacuation affects about 115 homes on band land.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Evacuation Order
Flooding
Head Of The Lake
Okanagan Indian Band
okanagan lake
OKIB
Sandbagging
Vernon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News