Evacuated Head of the Lake residents attend closed door meeting

Residents on Evacuation Order in the northern most community on Okanagan Lake near Vernon packed an information session held by the Okanagan Indian Band Thursday night.

It was closed to the media, so details of what information was shared are not available.

OKIB Councillor Cindy Brewer said Red Cross, RCMP, Emergency Social Services and other agencies were on hand to answer questions.

Residents are concerned about when they’ll be back in their homes again, Brewer said.

Evacuations were ordered Tuesday evening as the storm surge on Okanagan Lake brought water into Head of the Lake.

Some residents decided to stay and protect their homes from further flooding.

The evacuation affects about 115 homes on band land.