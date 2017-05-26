Homicide investigating fatal shooting of 33-year-old Brampton man
Homicide is now investigating after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot in Brampton late Thursday night.
Peel Regional Police said officers responded to calls of sounds of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. at Desert Sand Drive and Rattlesnake Road.
Paramedics transported a victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police are searching for a suspect and say a dark-coloured vehicle was spotted at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
