Homicide investigating fatal shooting of 33-year-old Brampton man

Homicide is now investigating after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot in Brampton late Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to calls of sounds of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. at Desert Sand Drive and Rattlesnake Road.

Paramedics transported a victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are searching for a suspect and say a dark-coloured vehicle was spotted at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

With files from The Canadian Press