Crime
May 26, 2017 12:55 am
Updated: May 26, 2017 7:02 am

Homicide investigating fatal shooting of 33-year-old Brampton man

By News Anchor  AM640

Peel homicide is investigating the shooting death of a man in Brampton late Thursday night. Jason Scott/Global News

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

Homicide is now investigating after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot in Brampton late Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police said officers responded to calls of sounds of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. at Desert Sand Drive and Rattlesnake Road.

Paramedics transported a victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are searching for a suspect and say a dark-coloured vehicle was spotted at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton Crime
Crime
GTA crime
GTA shooting
Shooting
Toronto area shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News