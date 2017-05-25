Penticton Yacht Club inches away from full breach

The pumps are working overtime at the Penticton Yacht Club where Okanagan Lake is only inches away from bursting over the barriers.

“I heard today we’re above the 200 (year) flood and we’re still rising. We have a little space to go but we’re not far and it will be breached,” Penticton Yacht Club Commodore Terry Olfert said.

And when that breach happens, the battle will be lost.

“Take a lawn chair and watch. Once it passes the retaining walls, it will be going across everywhere so it will be difficult,” he said.

In neighbouring Naramata, residents are still coping with the damage from Tuesday’s wind storm.

“From the big storm that we had there’s a dock that had a gazebo at the end of it. The gazebo is gone,” South Okanagan Regional District Chair Karla Kozakevich said.

Further up the road at Indian Rock, Chute Creek continues to roar — spilling into Okanagan Lake and taking chunks of earth from neighbouring properties with it.

Chute Creek has also left a path of destruction at Chute Lake Road where a section of it has disappeared.

“That happened about three weeks ago. We’re still waiting for repairs to take place so the folks that live at Chute Lake Lodge and the recreation properties in that area will have access,” Kozakevich said.

Despite the fact that Chute Lake Road is closed, the KVR appears to be open — although there are indications of washouts.