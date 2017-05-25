First-degree murder trial for 3 men accused of killing Shawn Douglas begins

A lengthy jury trial is underway to determine if three men accused of killing a 54-year-old man are guilty.

Dennis Thompson, 35, Jonathon Peepeetch, 26, Joshua Wilson, 26, are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Shawn Douglas.

On Thursday, co-Crown prosecutor Derek Maher outlined parts of the Crown’s case to jurors, warning the jury that throughout the trial there will be “some very difficult photographs”.

Maher told the jury the Crown will provide evidence that Douglas was brutally beaten, robbed of his cash and credit cards, and put into the back of a trunk.

He said their testimony will show Douglas being bound against his will, told to “pray to his god”, and beaten to death by hammers and crowbars. Police found Douglas two days later. He died of blunt force trauma to the head.



Maher also told the jury Douglas’ blood was found on a crowbar and hammer found in a car and on clothing of the accused.

The Crown’s remarks is not considered evidence but paints a picture for the jury of what evidence and testimony they can expect over the trial.

Timeline of events

Maher told jurors on the night Douglas was killed, he was at a Triple 8 restaurant with a few friends when they decided to attend a house party on Toronto Street.

It was at that party – the Crown alleges – that Douglas would be beaten and robbed. Maher told jurors Douglas was taken to a Conexus Credit Union where he was forced to withdraw cash.

Douglas was driven back to the house on Toronto Street where another person took his credit card to withdraw more cash from an ATM.

The crown also said their evidence will show that Douglas was put into the backseat of a car at another location – at a home on Quebec Street. He attempted to flee but was beaten up and placed into the trunk of a car.

Neighbours hearing the noise called 9-1-1. When police arrived, the group had already left the scene, Maher told the jury. He also told them there will be video evidence of Douglas being placed into the trunk.

Two days later, on Aug. 9, police find Douglas’ body in a field northeast of Regina at around 1:45 p.m. CST.

Corporal Jody Lorence, a canine officer, was the first witness to testify Thursday.

During his testimony, Lorence told jurors he and his canine partner located Douglas’ body on a grid road, northeast of the city.

Lorence told jurors Douglas’ body was found face down in a bush. Pictures of where his body was discovered were shown to the jury.