Man charged in brief police stand-off at Cote First Nation school

A man accused of causing an eastern Saskatchewan school to be briefly locked down earlier this month has been charged.

Kamsack RCMP said Lloyd Norman Straightnose, 19, from the Cote First Nation, is charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police allege Straightnose entered Chief Gabriel School on the reserve around 9 a.m. on May 10 armed with a knife and headed to the roof of the building.

The school was placed under a lock-down as police dealt with the situation.

Straightnose surrendered to police around 90 minutes later.

He is scheduled to appear in Kamsack provincial court on July 18, 2017.

Police said no further details will be released.

Cote First Nation is approximately 355 kilometres east of Saskatoon.