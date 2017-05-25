Vancouver police warning motorcyclists can be fined for excessive noise

The warm weather means more motorcycles will be on the road but Vancouver police are issuing their yearly warning about excessive noise.

Police say noise from motorcycles is a common complaint and are reminding bikers they could be fined if officers think it’s too loud.

A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision means officers no longer need to use a decibel metre to measure exhaust noise.

If they think it’s too loud they can hand riders a $109 ticket on the spot.