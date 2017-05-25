Firefighters battling massive 6-alarm fire at Toronto recycling plant

Firefighters continue to battle a six-alarm fire at a recycling plant in Toronto.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the blaze began just before 1 a.m. at the GFL recycling plant near Cherry and Commissioners streets and “escalated through the alarm levels very quickly.”

Pegg said there were workers in the facility at the time but Toronto Fire was able to confirm everyone made it out safely.

There have been no reported injuries.

I'm on scene of a large 4th alarm fire on Cherry St. Large recycling facility. Defensive operations. @TPFFA Toronto. @globalnewsto @am640 pic.twitter.com/0PS421iZQU — Toronto News JASON (@FirstNewsGTA) May 25, 2017

The roof of the facility has collapsed and firefighters have been unable to enter the building.

“We’re not inside the building … it would be hazardous for us to do that. They’re outside the collapse zone working on defence and control,” Pegg said.

The fire chief also said it was too early to speculate on what may have caused the stubborn fire, adding that a hazardous materials team had been called in to monitor runoff from the fire.

Pegg said much of the water being used to battle the blaze was being supplied by the William Lyon Mackenzie fireboat just offshore in Lake Ontario.

The chief said there are no reports of anything hazardous in the smoke plume but the situation is being monitored. Smoke is blowing over the downtown core due to wind direction.

“There is a large volume of smoke production, that’s normal, we expected that,” Pegg said. “We are monitoring the smoke plume. The wind is fairly light but it is moving the smoke around.”

Toronto police and Toronto EMS are on scene as well.

GFL Environmental describes the facility on its website as a solid waste transfer station, hauling yard and solid waste material recycling site.

Mayor John Tory arrived just after 6 a.m. to check in on the scene.

With files from The Canadian Press

A view from the west at Corus Quay. pic.twitter.com/is2bvQa99Z — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) May 25, 2017