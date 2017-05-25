Alberta teachers agreement a done deal as TEBA ratifies it

A two-year agreement between educators and the province became official after the government confirmed that the Teachers’ Employer Bargaining Association (TEBA) ratified the accord on Wednesday.

“I am pleased teachers and school board representatives worked together to reach a fiscally responsible agreement that makes a positive difference for students, respects teachers and protects the stability of public education,” Finance Minister Joe Ceci said in a statement Wednesday.

While the Alberta Teachers’ Association’s (ATA) members ratified the deal on May 15, its passing hinged on TEBA also ratifying it. According to the ATA, the agreement will now be “incorporated into the 61 collective agreements between the association and individual school boards.”

At the time the ATA ratified the new agreement, it saw instructional and assignable time capped and, according to the ATA, would allow more “teacher autonomy over professional growth plans.”

The deal includes a conditional wage freeze and a new $75-million classroom improvement fund.

“Our government is following through on our $75-million commitment to make life better for students by improving classroom conditions,” Ceci said. “As a result of the agreement, teachers will now have a say on how this funding will be used during the next school year, such as hiring additional teachers and support staff, hosting professional development to address student needs and purchasing classroom equipment and materials.”

While the deal did not include any salary increases at the time the ATA ratified it, it did have provisions allowing for teachers to receive pay increases if other large public sector unions secure pay increases in their upcoming negotiations.

“In a time when there is absolutely no money available for salary increases, we were able to make gains that will cost the school boards very little yet improve the working lives of teachers,” Central Table Bargaining Committee member Sandra Johnston, who is the coordinator of the ATA’s Teacher Welfare program area, said earlier this month.