4 dead after head-on crash in east-central Alberta

The RCMP are investigating a head-on crash in east-central Alberta that left four people dead Wednesday evening.

Police said officers were called to a crash on Highway 29, between Range Road 72 and Range Road 73, at 6:40 p.m.

According to the Mounties, the crash involved two pickup trucks. Both drivers as well as two passengers in one of the trucks were pronounced dead on scene.

Another passenger in one of the trucks was rushed to hospital. The severity of their injuries are not known.

Highway 29 is shut down in both directions and police said it would remain closed indefinitely. Traffic is being diverted until the highway reopens.

No information about the victims was released.

The RCMP said the cause of the crash remains unknown and all factors are being considered.

The location of the crash is southeast of St. Paul and northwest of Elk Point.