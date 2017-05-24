COMMENTARY: Blue Jays ‘still very much in it’

Blue Jays fans should like what they’re hearing from general manager Ross Atkins.

He held court with the media Wednesday before Toronto guzzled the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 at Miller Park for their third straight win.

The lopsided victory pushed the Bluebirds to a record of 21-26 and 4.5 games out of a wild card spot, but they are still in the basement of the American League East.

Atkins says the Jays are “still very much in it,” and added, “We’re focused on adding and winning… sustaining a championship organization and environment.”

Toronto will be adding injured stars Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki next week and ailing pitchers J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano are said to be progressing well from their injuries.

But Atkins also said the Jays “need to go on a run,” and acknowledged that no team is running away with the division.

Those two points are bang on.

But the Blue Jays, once healthy, have to prove that they’re capable of stringing together long winning streaks and must start to climb the standings.

Otherwise, they won’t be near a playoff spot come Major League Baseball’s July 31 trade deadline.

And with players like pitcher Marco Estrada, who is a free agent after this season and certainly on the radar of other teams, Atkins may go from wanting to add pieces to being forced to sell and restock the cupboard this summer.