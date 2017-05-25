Crime
May 25, 2017 7:00 am

Jury selection to begin in Lethbridge for trial of accused triple murderer Derek Saretzky

By Crime Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A look back at the case involving Hanne Meketech, Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

A A

The Lethbridge courthouse is expected to be packed Thursday for jury selection in the high-profile case of accused triple murderer Derek Saretzky.

READ MORE: Derek Saretzky to go directly to trial for 3 counts of first-degree murder 

Saretzky, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

Story continues below

He’s also charged with first-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Coleman resident Hanne Meketech.

In addition, Saretzky is accused of causing an indignity to Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette’s body.

TIMELINE: Homicides of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, Terry Blanchette and Hanne Meketch 

All three were killed in the Crowsnest Pass in September 2015.

Blanchette was found dead inside his Blairmore, Alta. home but his two-year-old daughter wasn’t there. That prompted officials to issue an Amber Alert.

Hailey’s remains were later found in a rural area outside the community.

READ MORE: Derek Saretzky’s mother, grandmother break their silence on anniversary of Blairmore tragedy 

Earlier this month, Saretzky pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is scheduled to begin in early June, following pre-trial applications to determine the admissibility of some evidence.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amber Alert
Blairmore
Crowsnest Pass
Derek Seretzky
Derek Seretzky murder trial
First Degree Murder
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette
Hanne Meketech
Indignity to a body
Justice
Law Courts
Lethbridge Court
Seretzky trial
Terry Blanchette
Triple Murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News