Jury selection to begin in Lethbridge for trial of accused triple murderer Derek Saretzky

The Lethbridge courthouse is expected to be packed Thursday for jury selection in the high-profile case of accused triple murderer Derek Saretzky.

Saretzky, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

He’s also charged with first-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Coleman resident Hanne Meketech.

In addition, Saretzky is accused of causing an indignity to Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette’s body.

All three were killed in the Crowsnest Pass in September 2015.

Blanchette was found dead inside his Blairmore, Alta. home but his two-year-old daughter wasn’t there. That prompted officials to issue an Amber Alert.

Hailey’s remains were later found in a rural area outside the community.

Earlier this month, Saretzky pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is scheduled to begin in early June, following pre-trial applications to determine the admissibility of some evidence.