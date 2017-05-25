Jury selection to begin in Lethbridge for trial of accused triple murderer Derek Saretzky
The Lethbridge courthouse is expected to be packed Thursday for jury selection in the high-profile case of accused triple murderer Derek Saretzky.
Saretzky, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.
He’s also charged with first-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Coleman resident Hanne Meketech.
In addition, Saretzky is accused of causing an indignity to Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette’s body.
All three were killed in the Crowsnest Pass in September 2015.
Blanchette was found dead inside his Blairmore, Alta. home but his two-year-old daughter wasn’t there. That prompted officials to issue an Amber Alert.
Hailey’s remains were later found in a rural area outside the community.
Earlier this month, Saretzky pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The trial is scheduled to begin in early June, following pre-trial applications to determine the admissibility of some evidence.
