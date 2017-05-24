Boy, 5, dies after being struck by car in Toronto’s west end

A five-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in west-end Toronto Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West near Jameson Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., after the child was struck.

Paramedics rushed the boy to the Hospital for Sick Children in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Collision reconstruction investigators are on scene gathering evidence.

Police said the boy lost his balance while riding his bike on a bicycle path beside the road. He was riding with an adult when he fell on the road.

Officers said the driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Lake Shore Boulevard West has been closed between Parkside Drive and Jameson Avenue for the investigation.

