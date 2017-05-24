Thieves demand ransom for Calgary couple’s stolen trailer

A Calgary couple is in disbelief after receiving a ransom demand for their trailer that was stolen last month.

Richard and Michelle Pittet’s Frontier trailer was taken by thieves driving a stolen truck on April 26 from outside their home in the southwest community of Richmond.

After alerting Calgary police, the couple took to social media to try to get it back.

“It was all about Facebook and Kijiji,” Michelle Pittet said Wednesday. ” I actually got a response that night from someone who said ‘I saw your trailer in Deer Run, I took pictures of it and sent it to police.'”

A few days later they received an email from someone claiming to know where the trailer was, and asked for money in exchange for information on the trailer’s location. The Pittet’s sent them a small amount of cash, but didn’t hear from the emailer again.

“The police had told me it probably wasn’t worth doing,” Richard said. “We found out later they were from Winnipeg and saw the Kijij ad and tried to take advantage of us.”

Despite being duped once, they didn’t expect the message they received a few weeks later.

A text from someone demanding money for the safe return of the Pittet’s trailer.

“Only $800 to lose, odds are in your favour,” the text said.

“It felt like an episode on TV, you know. Like give us the money in half an hour or your trailer’s dead, kind of thing. It was horrible,” Richard said.

SEE BELOW: Ransom text Calgary couple received after trailer stolen in April

On Wednesday, the Pittet’s said police had recovered the stolen truck that was pulling the Pittet’s trailer, but so far there’s no word on where the trailer could be.

They’re amazed that the community has stepped up to help bring their trailer home.

“It’s been spotted a few times by people who don’t know us – just through Kijiji or Facebook – who are just good people and are helping us out,” Richard said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.