$30,000 worth of equipment stolen from paramedic service company in Victoria

A first aid and paramedic service provider in Victoria is reeling after nearly $30,000 worth of lifesaving equipment was stolen from its vehicles.

Lyle Jordan, Chief of Operations with Medix, says sometime between May 15 and May 20, three of their ambulances were broken into at the station on Boleskine Ave.

They claim the thieves made entry by forcing vehicle locks.

Each vehicle sustained minor to moderate damage in the process.

The company provides first aid and paramedic service at hundreds of events on Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland, including Victoria Pride Festival and West Coast Ride to Live, as well as industrial and wildfire first aid.

It claims the equipment stolen includes trauma kits, defibrillators, oxygen tanks, radios, uniforms, medication and IV kits among many other items.

Jordan says they are worried about certain medications that were stolen which, in the wrong hands, could be deadly.

“I am more concerned about the public safety aspect when it comes to something like that,” Jordan says.

Medix says at this time, their Victoria fleet is off the road and can’t provide any services of any kind until further notice.

“Our leadership team is working diligently with ICBC to assess damage, catalogue missing items and see what is insured. At this time the majority of equipment stolen will not be covered by insurance,” the company said in its statement on Facebook. “Our commitment to our community and clients have not changed; we will continue to serve you with whatever means possible during this time.”

Saanich Police confirmed to Global News they are investigating the theft.

Jordan says as far as he is aware, there is no surveillance footage to help investigators piece together what happened.

He says the company had some insurance, but not enough to cover all of their losses.

Jordan says they just want their equipment back.

“If Saanich Police catch this person, we want it back,” he said. “But if this individual wants to come to us, we will meet with them. We will take the gear back, but we want to have a dialogue about what we can do to help them not do it again.”