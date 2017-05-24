Windstorm batters south Okanagan

A windstorm that swept through B.C. hit the Penticton region hard Tuesday night.

Waves crashed onto green space, leaving a trail of debris behind. The storm also seriously damaged Kiwanis Pier, forcing the city to close it down, with no estimate on when it will reopen.

Wave damage to Kiwanis Walking Pier #Penticton pic.twitter.com/V8mFnKfIrd — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 24, 2017

The storm shifted the bow of the the SS Sicamous; the once grounded ship is now floating in about 12 inches of water.

Crews managed to pull the ship back into place Wednesday afternoon.

Crews pulling the SS Sicamous back into place! It shifted a foot during the windstorm, breaking sewer lines @GlobalOkanagan #Penticton pic.twitter.com/Q6L4R8AziD — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 24, 2017

Officials say the damage was relatively minor, but a sewer line was broken. It is closed to the public, but expected to reopen Thursday.

The city says the storm also caused major erosion to the shoreline. Crews are sandbagging to try and save any further washout.