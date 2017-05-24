World
May 24, 2017 1:28 pm

Overturned tanker truck unleashes ‘ocean of fire’ outside California restaurant

By Supervisor, Online Video  Global News

ABOVE: Dramatic cellphone video shows the moment a veritable “ocean of fire” nearly swallowed a restaurant in California after a tanker truck overturned.

A A

Dramatic cellphone video out of California shows the moment after a tanker truck overturned outside a restaurant, releasing a rolling torrent of fire and smoke.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident occurred around 10:00 a.m. local time Tuesday just off Highway 99 in Atwater, Calif.

Police say the tanker truck was getting off the highway headed southbound when the truck overturned, spilling the 34,000 litres of gasoline it was carrying according to Calfire-Merced County emergency response.

Story continues below

“It sounds like he was exiting the freeway at Applegate, probably going too fast. There are skid marks out there to indicate that,” CHP spokesperson Eric Zuniga told KCRA News.

Amateur video captured at a Panda Express restaurant next to the offramp shows the terrifying scene, described by one bystander as looking like “…an ocean of fire that crashed in waves down the road.”

“I looked up and there was this fire like a wall and then we heard the explosion — the first explosion,” Jeanine Jaroszek told The Merced Sun-Star. “I’ve never seen fire move like that.”

The video of the fire was captured by Metta Xiong, manager of the Panda Express, who grabbed her phone when she heard a loud bang.

“You could hear the tanker hit and the cars just exploding one after another,” Xiong told ABC-30 News.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that the driver of the tanker was killed in the incident.

Police say that despite the large fire no other buildings caught fire, and no one else was seriously injured.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Atwater
Calfire-Merced County
California
California Highway Patrol
Caught On Camera
Explosion
Fire
Panda Express
Tanker Truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News