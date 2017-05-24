RCMP searching for driver of SUV that crashed into Airdrie home

RCMP are looking for suspects after a vehicle crashed into an Airdrie home on Wednesday, then drove off.

Police said it’s believed a black Buick SUV crashed into a home on Aster Place S.E. at around 6 a.m.

In a news release, RCMP said the crash caused “significant damage” to the external wall of the residence and the fence surrounding the yard.

No one in the home was injured.

After crashing into the home, the vehicle drove off.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, which is believed to have suffered significant damage to its front end and a broken passenger-side window, is asked to call Const. Kaeli Ritchie at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers.