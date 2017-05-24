Crime
May 24, 2017 9:08 am
Updated: May 24, 2017 9:14 am

Accused in Saskatoon bomb threats, suspicious packages has new lawyer

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News
Amanda Totchek, who is facing dozens of charges related to bomb threats and white powder scares in Saskatoon, now has her fourth lawyer.

Totchek, who is also known as Alexa Emerson, will now be represented by Patrick McDougall, a well-known defence lawyer in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Amanda Totchek charged in Saskatoon bomb threats

Brian Pfefferle had been representing Totchek after she was initially charged last fall for sending five suspicious packages to various locations in the city.

He had to step away after his office received a suspicious package in March.

Totchek was then represented by Morris Bodnar, but he withdrew from the case a few weeks later.

Her third lawyer, Lisa Watson, withdrew from the case last week due to a conflict of interest.

READ MORE: Third lawyer for Amanda Totchek withdraws from case

Totchek is facing 83 charges linked to bomb threats and suspicious packages in Saskatoon from November 2016 and in March and April of this year.

She is scheduled to be back in court by video on May 30.

The threats and white powder scares have cost the city tens of thousands of dollars.

With files from Meaghan Craig

