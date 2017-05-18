Lawyer for Amanda Totchek withdraws from case

Amanda Totchek is looking for a new lawyer.

Totchek, who is also known as Alexa Emerson, was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday morning.

Instead, her lawyer withdrew from the case.

Lisa Watson said she had to withdraw due to a conflict of interest as she has had interactions with a potential witness.

Her case will now go back to legal aid, however it will be sent to a private firm as Totchek used to work there.

Totchek was supposed to appear in court on six uttering threat charges after bomb threats were emailed to businesses and schools in April, including Global Saskatoon.

She is now accused of sending bomb threats to Hague School and Warman High School.

Totchek is also facing more than 65 charges related to suspicious packages being delivered to a number of Saskatoon locations in the fall of 2016 and again in the spring of 2017.

City officials said it cost over $170,000 in resources to respond to all the suspicious package calls.

Totchek, who has maintained her innocence, could be ordered to pay back the money if she is convicted.