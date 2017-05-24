World
May 24, 2017 5:57 am

3 more arrests made in Manchester attack

By staff The Associated Press

Police offices add to the flowers for the victims of Monday night pop concert explosion, in St Ann's Square, Manchester, Tuesday May 23, 2017. A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with Monday's Manchester concert bomb attack. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left over 20 people dead and dozens injured. ( Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England – Manchester police say they have made three more arrests in connection with Monday’s bombing at a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande that killed 22 people and wounded 59.

The arrests come as police try to determine whether suicide bomber Salman Abedi acted alone when he set off his explosives at the end of the concert at a Manchester arena.

The government had raised the threat to “critical,” its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session Tuesday night.

More to come.

