Homes on alert following wildfire near Lumby

An evacuation alert has been issued for homes on Cooper Road, Hurt Road and Deffies Creek Road in Vernon amid the threat of a growing wildfire near Lumby.

The Cooper Creek Road Wildfire is estimated to be four hectares and was discovered on Tuesday at around 6 p.m. as winds picked up in the Okanagan Valley the same day.

The blaze is burning about two kilometres from town and how it started is under investigation.

“The incident has received helicopter bucketing assistance and airtanker support to lay down retardant on the north and east flanks,” according to information on the B.C. Wildfire website. “More personnel will be deployed to the fire tomorrow as needed.”

The Lumby Fire Department is assisting three wildland fire crews in containing the blaze.

Lumby Fire chief Tony Clayton said the flames are a concern as winds remain strong and gusty.

Residents on alert should be prepared to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

Several fires around B.C. were sparked Tuesday, either by lightning or humans.