Development of Winnipeg’s Kapyong Barracks inching ahead

The future of Kapyong Barracks is becoming a little clearer.

Seven First Nations Chiefs, part of Treaty One, met with federal government officials Tuesday at 17 Wing to discuss their plans for the 158 acres of land along Kenaston Blvd.

“You’re definitely going to see one gas station for sure,” Derrick Meeches said, Chief of the Long Plains First Nation. “We also want to honor this site with a war museum reflecting on Kapyong’s history.”

Confirming for the first time, plans for a condo complex, single dwelling homes, office space, big box stores, a mall, a casino and selling a section of land to the city to widen Kenaston.

“It is going to happen, it’s just a matter of when,” Glenn Hudson said, Chief of the Peguis First Nation.

Earlier this year, the Department of National Defence authorized the demolition of the buildings to start this year but it’s expected to take years to complete.

“We have a very receptive Canadian government that also too wants to resolve it,” Meeches said.

The former military base has sat empty since 2004. Since then it’s been in a decade-long legal battle with the Treaty One First Nations and Ottawa.

After several appeals, the Supreme Court ruled the government must consult the First Nations before selling the property.

An official announcement to unveil plans will be early August.