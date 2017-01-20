Winnipeg’s Kapyong Barracks set to be demolished: DND

WINNIPEG — The future of the land that Kapyong Barracks sits on is still unknown, but the buildings have been approved for demolition.

While no firm date has been set, the demolition was confirmed by the Department of National Defence in an email to Global News.

“The Department of National Defence is planning to proceed with the demolition of onsite infrastructure at Kapyong Barracks, in order to reduce the dangers associated with its deteriorating state,” according to a DND spokesperson.

The demolition will start in 2017 and expected to continue over “several years, in several phases.”

No cost has been released.

The barracks was abandoned by the Canadian Forces in 2004 and has been the centre of court battles between First Nations and the government since.

The federal government estimated the 41 buildings and barracks have cost $20 million since it closed to maintain.