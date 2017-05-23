Two women hospitalized after being struck by motorcycle in front of Hamilton City Hall

Lane closures are in effect on Tuesday afternoon on Main Street in front of Hamilton City Hall.

Hamilton Police and emergency crews are on scene following a serious collision involving a motorcycle at about 3 p.m.

Collision investigation ongoing at Summers Lane and Main St W involving a motorcycle. #CstWelton pic.twitter.com/7klndNqygl — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 23, 2017

Social media footage shows paramedics attending to victims, and a motorcycle lying on its side near the crosswalk at Summer’s Lane.

Hamilton Police say two women who were struck by the bike have been transported to hospital.

@HamiltonFireDep @hemsparamedics Main St W will remain restricted to 3 lanes at this time. Non life threatening but serious injuries sustained. #CstWelton pic.twitter.com/w7Xcs9uykq — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 23, 2017

Media Relations Officer Steve Welton said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

