Two women hospitalized after being struck by motorcycle in front of Hamilton City Hall
Lane closures are in effect on Tuesday afternoon on Main Street in front of Hamilton City Hall.
Hamilton Police and emergency crews are on scene following a serious collision involving a motorcycle at about 3 p.m.
Social media footage shows paramedics attending to victims, and a motorcycle lying on its side near the crosswalk at Summer’s Lane.
Hamilton Police say two women who were struck by the bike have been transported to hospital.
Media Relations Officer Steve Welton said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
