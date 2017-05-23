Regina getting set for Canda Day bash

Regina is getting set to host a birthday bash for Canada that will be full of festivities.

On Canada Day, celebrations will include free live entertainment, an interactive ‘living flag’, a citizenship ceremony and they will finish off the night with fireworks.

Public transit in the city will also be free on Canada Day.

“Canada Day celebrations are always memorable in Regina.” said Mayor Michael Fougere,

“With Canada’s 150th Anniversary before us we want to highlight and acknowledge the rich and unique contributions of our diverse population. Combined with the grand opening of our new iconic stadium, there will be a special buzz all throughout our city. I believe this event will be truly unforgettable.”

The main stage performances in Wascana Park will include Mariana’s Trench, the Dead South and a special pow wow dancing demonstration.

“Canada Day is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate our shared values and accomplishments as Canadians,” said the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

“This year, Canada 150 presents us with a unique opportunity to come together to celebrate what it means to be Canadian and to start creating the Canada of the future. I look forward to seeing you all at the Canada Day festivities in Regina so we can celebrate this exceptional year together!”

For full details on all the celebration around Canada 150 celebrations visit the city’s website.